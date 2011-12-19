* Court confirms provisional measures drawn up by
competition authorities
* Swatch Group wants to end monopoly on watch parts and
movements
* Rivals say they need more time to adjust to reduced
deliveries
ZURICH, Dec 19 A Swiss court ruled that
Swatch Group can reduce deliveries of watch components
from next year, rejecting a legal complaint from rivals who said
such a step would harm their growth prospects.
Swatch Group supplies most of the parts and movements to the
Swiss watch industry but has said many times it wants rivals to
build their own production capacity.
Weko, the Swiss competition authority, announced provisional
measures allowing Swatch Group to cut deliveries from next year
but nine of its customers, including component maker Sellita and
watch brand Frederique Constant, sought to overturn the move.
Joanne Siegenthaler, spokeswoman for the Swiss Federal
Administrative Court, said on Monday the court had ruled in
favour of Swatch, the world's largest watchmaker.
"The judgment of the court concerns only the provisional
measures for the time of the investigation, meaning the
quantities ordered for 2011 and 2012," the court said in a
statement.
"With this decision, we will be under pressure from January
because of the income cut as we will receive fewer components
and, at the same time, will have to invest in our production,"
said Peter Stas, head of Frederique Constant.
Watch movement maker and assembler Sellita told Reuters last
month it expected production to fall 25 percent next year
because of the delivery cuts, but declined further comment on
Monday.
Kepler Capital Market analyst Jon Cox raised his price
target on the Swatch Group share to 425 Swiss francs from 400
francs on Monday.
"We raise our estimates as we believe the company will win
more market share than normal in 2012, benefiting from a likely
market shortage of mechanical movements," he said.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Nathalie Olof-Ors; Editing
by David Cowell)