* Court confirms provisional measures drawn up by competition authorities

* Swatch Group wants to end monopoly on watch parts and movements

* Rivals say they need more time to adjust to reduced deliveries

ZURICH, Dec 19 A Swiss court ruled that Swatch Group can reduce deliveries of watch components from next year, rejecting a legal complaint from rivals who said such a step would harm their growth prospects.

Swatch Group supplies most of the parts and movements to the Swiss watch industry but has said many times it wants rivals to build their own production capacity.

Weko, the Swiss competition authority, announced provisional measures allowing Swatch Group to cut deliveries from next year but nine of its customers, including component maker Sellita and watch brand Frederique Constant, sought to overturn the move.

Joanne Siegenthaler, spokeswoman for the Swiss Federal Administrative Court, said on Monday the court had ruled in favour of Swatch, the world's largest watchmaker.

"The judgment of the court concerns only the provisional measures for the time of the investigation, meaning the quantities ordered for 2011 and 2012," the court said in a statement.

"With this decision, we will be under pressure from January because of the income cut as we will receive fewer components and, at the same time, will have to invest in our production," said Peter Stas, head of Frederique Constant.

Watch movement maker and assembler Sellita told Reuters last month it expected production to fall 25 percent next year because of the delivery cuts, but declined further comment on Monday.

Kepler Capital Market analyst Jon Cox raised his price target on the Swatch Group share to 425 Swiss francs from 400 francs on Monday.

"We raise our estimates as we believe the company will win more market share than normal in 2012, benefiting from a likely market shortage of mechanical movements," he said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Nathalie Olof-Ors; Editing by David Cowell)