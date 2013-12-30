BRIEF-Beijing Hualian Hypermarket issues 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 700 mln yuan
* Says it issued the first tranche of short-term financing notes for 2017, worth 700 million yuan
ZURICH Dec 30 Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek said on Monday production at one of the firm's watch mechanism units could be delayed by several weeks after a fire destroyed one of its workshops on Sunday.
"We need to clean all the machines and reorganise, there will be a small delay of three or four weeks to production, maybe a bit more," Hayek told Reuters by phone.
Hayek played down the impact of the fire at Swatch's ETA unit, calling it a "relatively minor event" for the Swiss watchmaker.
Hayek said watchmakers that buy watch components from ETA would be most affected by the blaze and he expected some delays in deliveries.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Says co's Hong Kong-based wholly owned unit Zhengbang(Hong Kong) Trading Limited and co's Jiangxi-based breeding unit planed to invest totaling $10 million to set up a animal husbandry JV in Jiangsu province