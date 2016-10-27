ZURICH Oct 27 Swatch Group will not be
allowed to supply more mechanical watch movements to customers
than was set out in a 2013 agreement on phasing out delivieries,
Swiss competition authority Weko said on Thursday.
"Changing the supply agreement at this stage would threaten
the projects of competitors" of Swatch Group's ETA watch
movement unit, Weko said in a statement, rejecting a request
from Swatch to change the rules set out three years ago due to
weak global watch demand.
During the watch industry's boom years, Swatch initiated the
phasing-out of deliveries of mechanical watch movements -- the
tiny mechanisms that make a watch tick without help of a battery
-- to the industry, but has recently backpaddled as weak global
watch demand led to an oversupply.
Some of Swatch Group's rivals which built up their own
movement production facilities, have said it would put them in a
difficult situation if Swatch was allowed to once again deliver
more movements than was agreed in 2013.
