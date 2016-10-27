(Adds Swatch, Vaucher, analyst comment, shares.)

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH Oct 27 Swatch Group has to stick to a 2013 agreement to phase out watch movement deliveries that bans it from selling excess stock to new customers, Swiss competition authority Weko ruled on Thursday, prompting Swatch to mull price hikes.

Weko said tough market conditions for watchmakers were not enough to justify deviating from the rules to phase out deliveries of mechanical watch movements made by Swatch's ETA unit to external customers.

Under the agreement drawn up at the time at Swatch's request, the group can progressively lower the quantities of movements -- the tiny mechanisms that make a watch tick without help of a battery -- until the end of 2019, but has to be ready to supply minimum quantities and cannot serve any new customers.

Swatch said Weko's decision would force it to "consider massive price hikes" at ETA to cover the costs of maintaining production capacity. It said major customers, such as Sellita or Tudor, had ordered 700,000 fewer movements for 2017 than for this year, leading to idle capacity at ETA.

The group, known for Omega and Swatch watches, said it had to maintain capacity to deliver roughly 1.5 million mechanical movements, and would now not be allowed to find new customers for movements that existing customers left on the shelves.

Swatch Group shares were down 1.8 percent at 0725 GMT, lagging a 0.3 percent lower industry index.

"Swatch looks like a prisoner of its own high upstream integration given the low flexibility; it appears stuck between the rock of suffering inventory build-up to keep utilisation high, and the hard place of suffering gross margin compression," Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca said in a note.

Weko said that changing the supply agreement at this stage would create difficulties for ETA competitors that are building up movement production capacity.

"Everybody has overcapacity in mechanical movements when you compare it to what the market can absorb at the moment," Jean-Daniel Dubois, head of independent high-end movement maker Vaucher Manufacture, said in a telephone interview.

He said all movement makers had squeezed costs as much as possible so it was not necessarily a bad thing if prices for the basic movements ETA supplies started rising a bit.

During the watch industry's boom years, Swatch initiated the phasing-out of deliveries of mechanical movements to the industry. Reuters reported in June that the group had asked Weko to review the agreement as weak global watch demand led to an oversupply.