NEW YORK Feb 6 The eccentric chief executive
officer of Swatch Group, one of the world's top
watchmakers, was so incensed by recent allegations of mass U.S.
spying that he chastised a top New York official over the matter
in a letter late last year.
Nick Hayek's comments seemed odd coming in response to a
letter from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who
administers the state's $161 billion pension fund.
DiNapoli had asked Hayek and nine other Olympic sponsors to
take a stance against Russia's recent clampdown on gays ahead of
the winter games in Sochi.
Most corporate executives balk at open political conflict.
But not the cigar-chomping Hayek. He vigorously defended his
Omega subsidiary's role as a politically neutral timekeeper at
the Olympics. And that's not all. He also gave DiNapoli a
dressing down over the spying scandal surrounding the U.S.
National Security Agency.
DiNapoli released Hayek's comments this week, along with
those from five other companies that responded to his request.
"As you claim you are an investor with Swatch Group you
should be equally preoccupied about what has been publicized
lately: the massive collection of data of the NSA worldwide
including Switzerland," fumed Hayek, whose first language is not
English, in a letter dated Dec. 13.
"Swatch Group is an innovative industrial leader; at the
heart of our success are very innovative products," Hayek
continued. "The integrity of our confidential information is key
to develop successful products. The practices that apparently
have become a habit from organizations like the NSA can create
huge damage to our company and our shareholders."
"As an investor you should have all interest to speak up
loud about such potentially damaging practices coming from the
USA," Hayek said.
New York state's pension fund, which has a history of
shareholder activism, holds around 66,000 Swatch shares,
according to a filing in March 2013, worth about $42 million (38
million Swiss francs) at today's prices. Swatch's market cap is
nearly 30 billion Swiss francs. Swatch could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Those who know the former helicopter pilot are unlikely to
be surprised by his diversion. Last year he released a version
of the company's annual report in Swiss German, a language for
which there is no standard written form. He has also berated
reporters while smoking a cigar at a press conference.
Hayek's comments may look out of place in a conversation
about gay rights, but they do point to the real unease many
Europeans feel over NSA spying in Europe, especially in a
famously data-private country such as Switzerland with its large
and secretive watch-making industry.
The Swiss, along with the Germans, have reacted very badly
to the spying revealed by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
Reports the NSA accessed servers of Internet powerhouses such as
Google and Facebook have also raised concerns
about whether the scandal will have a negative impact on U.S.
tech companies operating in Europe.
Politics aside, Hayek runs a highly successful company. The
Swatch Group said on Wednesday it expects healthy growth this
year after watch and jewelry sales helped net profit rise more
than 20 percent in 2013. Net profit was $2.13 billion (1.921
billion Swiss francs) for the year.
New York state's pensioners might want to think hard before
divesting from growth like that.
