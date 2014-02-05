ZURICH Feb 5 Swatch Group said it expects healthy growth this year after watch and jewelry sales helped net profit rise more than 20 percent in 2013.

"After four years of strong and dynamic growth by Swatch Group, as well as the entire Swiss watch industry, continued healthy growth is expected in 2014," the world's largest watchmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

All its brands, which include the cheap plastic watches which gave the group its name to pricey Omega and Breguet timepieces - had an healthy start to the year, and both watch and jewelry sales have been "very good" since Jan. 1, Swatch said.

Net profit rose 20 percent to 1.921 billion Swiss francs ($2.13 billion), beating estimates for 1.658 million francs in a Reuters poll.

It was boosted by an extraordinary payment from U.S. jeweller Tiffany awarded to Swatch in December.

($1 = 0.9045 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)