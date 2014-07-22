* H1 net profit falls 11.5 pct to 680 mln Sfr
* Reuters poll forecast was for 690 mln Sfr
* H1 sales 4.35 bln Sfr, also short of poll
* Sees positive H2 on strong United States, Japan
* Cautions on uncertainties in Hong Kong
* CEO dismisses iWatch threat
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, July 22 Swatch Group on Tuesday
warned of an uncertain outlook for its major market Hong Kong
after reporting an 11.5 percent fall in first-half profits due
to a strong Swiss franc, costs linked to the Sochi Olympics and
a factory fire.
Chief Executive Nick Hayek said he was concerned about the
situation in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protesters have
clashed with police in past weeks.
"There's a lot of uncertainty because of this ... conflict.
Fewer people visit Hong Kong and our stores there. But the main
problem is with wholesale. Retailers are worried and buy fewer
watches. This uncertainty will persist for some time," he said.
Hong Kong accounted for nearly a fifth of total Swiss watch
exports in the first half, worth some 2 billion Swiss francs.
Last year, Swatch's sales to Greater China were 3.2 billion
francs, 38 percent of total group sales.
Swatch, the world's largest watchmaker, has already been
grappling with sluggish demand for high-end watches in the
Chinese market where a crackdown on gifts for favours has hurt
watch sales.
Barclays analysts said of Hong Kong: "Given that this a high
margin and important region for the sector and has seen weaker
retail sales data recently this may be a focus today."
Swatch shares, which have underperformed peers with a 13
percent drop this year, were down 1 percent by 1019 GMT, lagging
a 0.7 percent rise in the European sector index.
The company does expect margins and sales to recover in the
second half of the year as the negative impact from the strong
Swiss franc wanes and demand in the United States and Japan
holds up.
"Our watches and jewellery sales rose at a double-digit pace
in local currencies in July and we expect that trend to continue
in the second half," Hayek told Reuters.
He said demand in Europe was still sluggish, but the United
States and Japan were robust. Mainland China also picked up,
with Swatch and Harry Winston brands doubling their sales and
Omega returning to growth, while high-end Breguet still
struggled.
Swiss watch exports overall rose 1.4 percent in June and 3.0
percent in the first half, data also showed on Tuesday. Exports
to Hong Kong in June were down 2.2 percent.
MARKET SHARE
Marketing expenses for the Olympic Games in Sochi, for which
Swatch's Omega brand did the timekeeping, the fire at its
production unit and a strong Swiss franc squeezed net profit and
margins in the first half.
Net profit at the group fell to 680 million Swiss francs
($757.24 million), just below a forecast for 690 million francs
in a Reuters poll, and the operating margin fell to 20.2
percent, from 22.7 percent a year ago.
Gross sales rose 4 percent to 4.347 billion francs, also
short of a 4.438 billion forecast in the poll. When excluding
currency swings, they rose 8.5 percent.
The fire at Swatch Group's Swiss production facility ETA
knocked about 200 million francs off gross sales and also hit
profitability. Hayek said things had returned to normal in July.
"Our reported sales in the second half should be above the
first half's level and I also see upside potential for the
margin as the negative currency impact lessens," he said, adding
the comparative basis for currencies was getting easier.
Swatch generally puts more emphasis on market share than
margins. Hayek said the company would continue to give market
share gains priority over price increases.
"We are not convinced that Swatch will see a significant
improvement in revenue growth in the second half, and
management's margin guidance for the year remains unclear
following significant margin compression in the first half,"
Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet said in a note.
Speculation about a possible launch of an iWatch by Apple
have weighed on Swatch's share price, but when asked
whether he would consider teaming up with a tech group to create
such a wearable device, Hayek said: "We already have all the
knowhow, we don't need a partnership!"
He dismissed concerns sales of the group's lower-priced
watches could suffer.
($1 = 0.8980 Swiss Francs)
