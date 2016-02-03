* 2015 net profit falls 21 pct to 1.12 bln Sfr, lags poll
avg
* Sees 2016 sales up more than 5 pct in local currency
* Proposes steady dividend, sets share buyback
ZURICH, Feb 3 Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group
reported a worse than expected 21 percent drop in net
profit to 1.12 billion Swiss francs ($1.10 billion) on a drop in
sales on Wednesday, blaming strong exchange rates, but forecast
a pick-up in sales in 2016.
Net sales last year slipped 0.9 percent at constant exchange
rates to 8.45 billion francs, and were down 3 percent at current
exchange rates.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of
1.195 billion on sales of 8.66 billion.
Its shares were indicated 4 percent lower in pre-market
business.
Analysts at Helvea noted that second-half and full-year
results lagged expectations and management indications and that
the second half marked a deterioration from the first six
months, so no change in the trend was yet visible.
"The announced share buyback should be taken positively as
should the optimistic 2016 guidance; however, management
credibility might be slightly undermined," it said in a note to
clients.
Swatch proposed an unchanged dividend of 7.50 francs per
bearer share and 1.50 francs per registered share.
Swatch said a new share buyback programme from 2016 to 2019
would be worth up to 1 billion francs.
"January 2016 shows positive growth compared to the previous
year, especially in mainland China, the company said in a
statement. "The Swatch Group expects growth well over 5 percent
for the entire year in local currency."
Swiss watchmakers have been facing difficult trading
conditions for some time as Chinese consumers, put off by a
government crackdown on corruption, no longer splash out on
watches as lavishly as before, and a weak oil price dents the
spending power of Russian and Middle Eastern customers.
Last November's Islamist attacks in Paris have also added to
watchmakers' worries by curbing tourist flows to Europe's luxury
shopping capital.
With its 18 brands, Swatch is present across all price
categories, from luxurious Breguet timepieces to colourful
plastic Swatch watches, a strategy that has often helped it in
the past when only some price segments were under pressure.
($1 = 1.0173 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)