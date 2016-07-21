(Adds quotes and background)
ZURICH, July 21 Swatch Group said on
Thursday it expected a recovery in the second half after
first-half net profit plummeted 52 percent to 263 million Swiss
francs ($267.2 million) as lower sales and the absence of cost
cuts hit the world's biggest watchmaker.
"Swatch Group anticipates clear growth in local currency in
the second half of the year compared with the weaker second
half of 2015, and thus an annual result closer or equivalent to
the previous year," it said.
The Swiss maker of Omega and Tissot watches shocked markets
with a profit warning last week, sending its shares down
sharply, but said it would hold on to staff and maintain
investments.
The watchmaker had warned investors that profit would at
least halve after sales fell in Hong Kong and Europe.
It said on Thursday group net sales fell 12.5 percent at
constant exchange rates to 3.72 billion francs, but saw signs of
improved conditions and stressed its brand portfolio and its
global network kept it well placed for success.
"In the first three weeks of July, very good growth was
achieved in mainland China compared with the previous year,
especially by the luxury and prestige brands Breguet, Blancpain,
Glashuette Original, Omega and Longines," it said.
It saw positive developments in southeast Asia and expected
markets to develop positively in parts of Europe -- particularly
in Italy, Spain and Britain -- while markets in France and
Belgium would remain difficult.
"Decisive growth factors in the coming months will be the
normalisation of tourism in parts of Europe as well as the
further positive developments in China. On the other hand,
third-party distributors in Hong Kong are still very uneasy,
which will cause further delays in reorders," it said.
It said in North America and Japan growth in local currency
was achievable.
($1 = 0.9843 Swiss francs)
