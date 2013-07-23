ZURICH, July 23 The world's biggest watchmaker
Swatch Group said it expects a strong second half of
the year after its first-half net profit rose more than
expected.
"The outlook for the Group remains very promising, and a
strong second half-year is expected," the maker of Omega,
Longines and Swatch watches said in a statement on Tuesday.
Net profit rose 6.1 percent to 768 million Swiss francs
($821.2 million), ahead of a 728 million francs estimate in a
Reuters poll. Gross sales rose a slightly better-than-expected
8.7 percent to 4.181 billion francs.
During the first half of the year, watchmakers have been
grappling with double-digit declines in Swiss watch exports to
Greater China, which absorbed about a quarter of the timepieces
that left the Alpine country between January and June.
($1 = 0.9352 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Caroline Copley)