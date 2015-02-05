Swatch watches are displayed in front of a shop at the central station in Zurich February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH Swatch UHR.VX will launch a smart watch in the next two to three months, the Swiss watchmaker said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Swatch confirmed Chief Executive Nick Hayek made the remarks to Bloomberg earlier on Thursday.

Asked how much of a concern the smart watch from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) was to the Swiss company, Hayek also told CNBC that Swatch had already been in the smart watch market for a long time but did not give detail on its plans for a new product.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)