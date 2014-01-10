ZURICH Jan 10 The emergence of smartwatches,
gadgets allowing the wearer to check text messages or capture
video, is an opportunity rather than a threat for traditional
watchmakers, the head of Swatch Group told Reuters on
Friday.
Tech companies Sony, Samsung and
Qualcomm have all launched wearable devices able to
make calls, access the web or run apps, raising questions over
whether this new trend could impact traditional watch sales.
"The smartwatch is an opportunity for us, whatever happens.
If people who never used to wear anything on their wrist start
wearing a so-called smartwatch, then we certainly can convince
them quickly to try wearing a beautiful watch instead," Chief
Executive Nick Hayek said in a telephone interview.
He said Swatch Group had all the know-how necessary to make
smartwatches and already had some "smart" products on the
market, but didn't intend to become a big player in this field.
"We have all the know-how but we do not want to build up
stock of technology bombs people won't want to buy."
Ten years ago, Swatch Group teamed up with Microsoft
to launch a smartwatch called Paparazzi that offered
users direct access to news, horoscopes, stock quotes and other
real-time information via radio waves, but the product did not
meet with the hoped-for success.
Clumsy designs, high prices and technological constraints of
the new-generation smartwatches are likely to put off consumers,
industry executives and analysts said at an electronics show in
the United States this week.
Watch executives told Reuters in autumn they didn't see
smartwatches as a threat to luxury watches given they were not
aimed at the same customers and were not in the same price
category.
Swatch, the world's biggest watch maker, said on Friday it
expected double-digit sales growth this year on the back of
stronger demand in China.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter)