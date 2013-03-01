* Stock exchange cancels plans to change accounting rules
* Swatch Group had protested against planned changes
* Swatch returned to Swiss GAAP ARR from IFRS this year
ZURICH, March 1 The threat of Swatch Group
being excluded from Swiss blue-chip index SMI
was lifted after the exchange cancelled plans to amend its
accounting guidelines.
The exchange opened consultations in January on whether
companies seeking to list on the SMI must use either
international financial reporting standards (IFRS) or the U.S.
GAAP regime.
The watchmaker, which switched back to Swiss GAAP ARR
accounting from IFRS earlier this year, rejected the proposals,
saying that composition of indexes such as the SMI should be
based on free float, volumes and market capitalisation.
"There is a chance that the Swiss domestic standard will
become increasingly comparable to international standards," SIX
Exchange Regulation said in a statement on Thursday.
It said it saw no immediate need to take action but would
monitor trends carefully.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Cowell)