ZURICH, March 4 Swiss watchmaker Swatch
said on Wednesday that an arbitration ruling in its case against
U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co from December 2013 was set
aside by an Amsterdam court.
Swatch group, the world's largest watchmaker, said it would
appeal against the decision.
"The judgement of the ordinary court of first instance is
not enforceable and has no material consequences for the Swatch
Group," the company said in a statement.
Tiffany was ordered in December 2013 to pay Swatch 402
million Swiss francs in damages over their failed joint venture
to produce and market watches.
