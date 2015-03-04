ZURICH, March 4 Swiss watchmaker Swatch said on Wednesday that an arbitration ruling in its case against U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co from December 2013 was set aside by an Amsterdam court.

Swatch group, the world's largest watchmaker, said it would appeal against the decision.

"The judgement of the ordinary court of first instance is not enforceable and has no material consequences for the Swatch Group," the company said in a statement.

Tiffany was ordered in December 2013 to pay Swatch 402 million Swiss francs in damages over their failed joint venture to produce and market watches. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)