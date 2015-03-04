(Adds more details)
ZURICH, March 4 Swatch is to appeal a
decision on Wednesday by a Dutch court to set aside a 402
million Swiss franc ($416.67 million) arbitration ruling in 2013
against U.S. jeweller Tiffany.
Tiffany was ordered in December 2013 to pay Swatch 402
million Swiss francs in damages over their failed joint venture
to produce and market watches.
The two companies separately confirmed the decision by the
Amsterdam-based District Court that has the power to reopen
certain arbitration cases.
The world's biggest watchmaker said it would appeal against
the decision, initiating a legal process which Tiffany said
would take at least 18 months.
"The judgement of the ordinary court of first instance is
not enforceable and has no material consequences for the Swatch
Group," Swatch said in a statement.
Tiffany said: "Management anticipates that the Tiffany
Parties would seek the return of the damages paid by them under
the Arbitration Award in court proceedings."
Their joint venture was intended to last for 20 years and
give Tiffany a much bigger place in the luxury watch market. But
the partnership did not translate into big business for either
company, and the deal ended in 2011.
The companies had sued one another in an arbitration court
in the Netherlands, where their Tiffany Watch Co joint venture
was domiciled. The case went to arbitration in 2012.
($1 = 0.9648 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)