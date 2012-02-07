* 2011 net profit up 18.1 pct vs poll 18.5 pct
* To pay dividend of 5.75 sfr per bearer share
* Investors unhappy with dividend payout
* Sees good start to 2012
* Shares slump 4.5 pct after good run so far in 2012
(Adds more details, updates shares)
By Silke Koltrowitz and Katie Reid
ZURICH, Feb 7 Strong demand for expensive
watches in China helped Swatch Group clock up an 18
percent rise in 2011 profits and build some sales momentum for
the current year too.
The world watch industry number-one, which also announced a
15 percent increase in its dividend payout on Tuesday, said it
had seen a double-digit percentage rise in watch and jewellery
sales in January, although experts say the overall pace of
industry growth is likely to slow to 5-10 percent this year as
sluggish demand in mature markets takes its toll.
Net profit at the Swiss-based group, known better for its
colourful plastic watches than for ownership of high-end brands
such as Omega and Breguet, rose 18.1 percent, in line with
expectations, to 1.276 billion Swiss francs
($1.38 billion) in 2011.
"The strength of the group's brands was noticeable
not only in Greater China, but in all other regions as well, and
in the very strong growth rates across all price segments," the
group said in a statement.
Swatch shares, which have already gained nearly 18 percent
so far this year, were down 4.2 percent by 1000 GMT on investor
disappointment over a modest dividend rise to 5.75 francs from
4.99 and a sharp drop in profits at its electronic components
division caused by the impact of a strong Swiss franc.
"There was no positive surprise in terms of a higher payout
or a share buyback," Vontobel analyst Rene Weber said, adding
the 15 percent dividend hike resulted in a lower payout ratio of
24 percent of earnings compared to 25 percent the previous year.
Swatch Group said it still expects growth this year but
cautioned this would be more challenging to achieve on top of
last year's strong performance.
Rising commodity prices -- especially for diamonds and gold
-- put pressure on watch and jewellery margins but the company
said it did not intend to raise its sales prices.
Operating profits at Swatch Group's electronics components
and systems division sank 79 percent to 13 million francs, as
the strong Swiss franc made it very difficult for the unit to
win orders in this very competitive market.
Its electronic components unit makes products for industries
such as the automotive, consumer and industrial electronics
markets and it also makes products used in electronic timing
machanisms as well as microchips, including radio chips.
"Overall a solid set of figures with watches and jewellery
profitability better than expected," said Kepler Capital Markets
analyst Jon Cox. "However, the electronics division has weighed
on the overall result which might impact shares today."
The firm, based in Bienne, said last month its sales rose to
a record 7.1 billion Swiss francs in 2011.
($1 = 0.9227 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Andrew Callus)