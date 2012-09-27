* CEO says still aims for record 8 bln francs in 2012 sales
* Euro crisis, slowing Chinese growth are difficulties
* Shares fall to weakest since late July
(Updates share price, adds analyst's comment)
By Andrew Thompson
ST.-IMIER, Switzerland, Sept 27 Swatch Group
will have to work hard to achieve its goal of
increasing sales this year to 8 billion Swiss francs ($8.50
billion) from last year's record high of 7 billion, its chief
executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Nick Hayek, chief executive of the world's largest
watchmaker, cited slowing growth in China and the euro zone
crisis as the reasons for why hard work was needed.
"We still try to reach the 8 billion Swiss franc target, but
we have to fight," Hayek said on the sidelines of an event to
mark the anniversary of Swatch brand Longines.
Shares in Swatch were down 2.2 percent at 373.6 francs by
1028 GMT, their lowest level since late July and underperforming
a 0.1 percent rise in the Stoxx Europe 600 personal and
household products sector index
Yet Kepler Capital Markets analyst Jon Cox said the sell-off
might be hasty: "Hayek has been saying that they're going to
fight for this goal all year long. I don't think there's
anything new, really."
Famous for its colourful plastic watches and also owner of
18 other watch and jewelry brands including Omega, Longines,
Brequet and Tissot, Swatch Group beat its sales goal last year.
The Asia-Pacific region, mainly driven by China, is the
fastest-growing luxury market in the world, buoying watch and
handbag makers as shoppers in Europe, the world's biggest luxury
market, reduce spending due to the economic crisis.
However, after figures showing China's red-hot economic
growth is cooling somewhat, signs are emerging of demand for
ultra-pricey timepieces are diminishing.
"The market is nervous about luxury companies generally and
any sign of a profit warning," Cox also said.
Yet booming demand for mid-priced watches in China is more
than offsetting a cooling at the top end of that market, Swatch
said in July.
($1=0.9413 Swiss francs)
(Writing by Catherine Bosley in Zurich; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)
(catherine.bosley@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7461)