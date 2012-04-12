(Adds details, share price, analyst comment)
ZURICH, April 12 Swatch Group, the
world's largest watchmaker, is buying high-end watch case maker
Simon Et Membrez for an undisclosed sum, the group said on
Thursday, in a move that will boost its own production division.
Swatch Group, best known for its plastic Swatch watches,
owns several other brands, such as Omega, and has worked closely
with Simon Et Membrez on its Breguet and Blancpain marques.
"Simon Et Membrez SA is a seamless fit alongside the
existing Swatch Group production companies and logically
complements Comadur, Ruedin and Lascor, the companies active in
the production of watch casings within the Swatch Group," Swatch
Group said in a statement.
Simon Et Membrez, which was founded in 1975 by Rene Simon
and Etienne Membrez, the father of the current CEO, has 250
employees. It will continue to trade under the Simon Et Membrez
name and will also still supply third parties.
Simon Et Membrez has a modern machinery pool at its new
plant in Delemont.
Swatch Group, which supplies watch components and movements
to most Swiss watchmakers, is also buying a 60 percent stake in
the related case polishing company Termiboites SA, which has 50
employees.
"We presume the business has sales of 100 million Swiss
francs with third party sales, to non Swatch Group brands, of 50
million francs," Kepler Capital Markets analyst Jon Cox said in
a note.
Swatch Group's shares were trading 0.9 percent firmer versus
a 0.4 percent rise in the STOXX European personal and household
goods index at 0855 GMT.
Vontobel analyst Rene Weber said he expected more
consolidation in the Swiss watch industry, adding Swatch was
well positioned to snap up rivals thanks to its 2.1 billion
francs net cash.
