(Correcting headline to 2012 sales goal, not profit goal)
By Andrew Thompson
ST.-IMIER, Switzerland, Sept 27 Swatch Group
will have to work hard to achieve its goal of
increasing sales this year to 8 billion Swiss francs ($8.50
billion) from last year's 7 billion, its chief executive told
Reuters on Thursday.
Nick Hayek, chief executive of the world's largest
watchmaker, cited slowing growth in China and the euro zone
crisis as the reasons for why hard work was needed.
"We still try to reach the 8 billion Swiss franc target, but
we have to fight," Hayek said on the sidelines of an event to
mark the 180th anniversary of Swatch brand Longines.
($1 = 0.9413 Swiss francs)
