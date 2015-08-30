JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 Swaziland's police have
confirmed that 11 young women and two men died in a road
accident at the weekend on their way to an annual ceremony where
the king might have chosen one of the women as his wife.
Four trucks transporting scores of young women to the
traditional Umhlanga Reed Dance collided on Friday near the town
of Matsapha on Swaziland's major highway, police spokesperson
Inspector Phindile Vilakati told Reuters.
An advocacy group based in neighbouring South Africa, the
Swaziland Solidarity Network, on Saturday put the death toll at
38.
Eighty-one people were admitted to hospital, but most have
since been discharged, Vilakati said.
The Umhlanga Reed Dance has in the past involved
bare-breasted young Swazi women dancing and singing in beaded
mini-skirts to catch the eye of King Mswati III, Africa's last
absolute monarch.
The main dance, meant to celebrate womanhood and virginity,
is due to start on Monday.
Thousands of young women descend on the royal residence from
all over the nation every year, but in a country where
relatively few families own vehicles and where infrastructure is
poor, many are squeezed onto open trucks.
