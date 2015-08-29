JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 At least 38 young women
have died in a road accident in Swaziland on their way to an
annual ceremony where the king might have chosen one of them as
his wife, an advocacy group said on Saturday.
Trucks transporting scores of young women to the traditional
Umhlanga Reed Dance collided on Friday near the town of Matsapha
on Swaziland's major highway, the Times of Swaziland reported.
The local hospital's emergency room was full of injured and
dead women, the Times of Swaziland reported.
"According to inside sources, a total of 38 young girls have
been pronounced dead, with more than 20 others seriously
injured," said Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland
Solidarity Network, an advocacy group based in neighbouring
South Africa.
Lukhele expects the death toll will rise.
The Swazi Observer said some of the girls were flung out of
the trucks and run over. It said three trucks were involved.
The Umhlanga Reed Dance has in the past involved
bare-breasted young Swazi women dancing and singing in beaded
mini-skirts to catch the eye of King Mswati III, Africa's last
absolute monarch.
The festival, meant to celebrate womanhood and virginity, is
due to start on Saturday.
Thousands of young women descend on the royal residence from
all over the nation every year, but in a country where
relatively few families own vehicles and where infrastructure is
poor, many are squeezed onto open trucks.
Neighbouring South Africa, with better infrastructure, has
one of the highest road death rates in the world according to
the World Health Organisation.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)