STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Swedbank AB in Q3 analysts conference call:

* Swedbank CEO says proposed amortisation rules should have dampening affect on mortgage lending in Sweden

* Swedbank CFO says planned cost base reduction toward 16 bln SEK from expected 17.6 bln this year seen evenly spread over coming two years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard)