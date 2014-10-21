RPT-UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Swedbank AB in Q3 analysts conference call:
* Swedbank CEO says proposed amortisation rules should have dampening affect on mortgage lending in Sweden
* Swedbank CFO says planned cost base reduction toward 16 bln SEK from expected 17.6 bln this year seen evenly spread over coming two years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard)
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
* Other major bondholders expected to greenlight proposal (Adds background, Daewoo sale plan)