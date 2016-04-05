* Owners with around 17 pct of shares vote against discharge
By Sven Nordenstam
STOCKHOLM, April 5 Shareholders in Swedbank
on Tuesday voted against discharging its outgoing
chairman and former chief executive from liability for events at
the bank in the past financial year, keeping the door open to
suing them for damages.
The rare move at Swedbank's annual shareholders' meeting,
against the recommendation of the bank's auditors, came after
the bank's top brass and board were rocked in recent months by
revelations of property deals by two top managers as a side
business, sometimes with the bank's own customers.
While there may be no grounds for future legal action, the
vote is signal of mistrust in the bank's two former top figures
and could further detract from the picture of Swedish banks as
reliable and unproblematic. In an unrelated case, peer Nordea
has become embroiled in allegations of helping clients
set up accounts in offshore tax havens.
Discharge from liability, a concept mostly used in Sweden
and Finland, usually means shareholders approve of the board,
the CEO, and their handling of the company over the past
financial year.
Holders of around 17 percent of Swedbank shares voted
against discharging chairman Anders Sundstrom and former CEO
Michael Wolf from liability. Ten percent is the required
threshold.
Swedbank fired Wolf in February, partly over those property
deals, which he had signed off on. Last month finance chief
Goran Bronner, one of the executives who made such deals and who
had been seen as candidate for taking the helm, said he would
quit.
Sweden's financial watchdog is investigating Swedbank for
alleged conflicts of interest after the property deals. Bronner
has said he has done nothing wrong. After firing Wolf, Swedbank
said separately it had reported him to the Financial Supervisory
Authority for suspected market abuse.
"I am certain that I have never broken any laws or internal
rules in relation to my share investments, and I look forward to
meeting with the prosecutor to get the issue out of the way,"
Wolf said in a statement after the vote, while lamenting the
fact he had not been granted discharge from liability.
Swedbank shareholders decided last week to replace Chairman
Anders Sundstrom after initially proposing he stay on.
Sundstrom said last week he should have replaced Wolf
earlier, adding Swedbank was introducing stricter rules for
personal investments by top management.
(Editing by Simon Johnson and David Holmes)