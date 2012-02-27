RIGA Feb 27 Swedbank, the biggest lender in the Baltics, has bought Allied Irish Bank's mortgage portfolio in Latvia, growing its business at a time when most European lenders are deleveraging.

Sweden's well-funded, highly-capitalised banks are seen as well-positioned to benefit from tougher conditions for some of Europe's ailing lenders.

Swedbank did not state how much it paid for the mortgages of some 800 Allied Irish clients, saying on Monday it paid a competitive price for a "performing portfolio."

Allied Irish entered the Latvian market in 2008 when it purchased mortgage lender AmCredit from the Baltic-American Enterprise Fund.

Allied Irish's mortgage loan portfolio made up about 0.5 percent of the total mortgage market in the Baltic nation, BNS, a local news wire service, said.

Ireland effectively nationalised Allied Irish in 2010 after an unprecedented property crash.

Latvia went through a deep recession in 2008-10, with the economy shrinking by 18 percent in 2009 after its own property bubble burst, leading to major credit losses for Swedbank during the downturn.