STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Swedbank

* Swedbank says have not yet seen any financial effects on our baltic operations from the turmoil in russia and ukraine

* Says fragile global economy could affect growth in our four home markets

* Says during the next two years 600-800 employees will leave the bank mainly through attrition

* Says our intention is to lower total expenses for 2016 towards sek 16bn