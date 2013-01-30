BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
Jan 30 Swedbank : * CEO says expects recoveries in the baltics to slow down in 2013 * CEO says expects to have a core tier one ratio of 13 to 15 percent after new
regulations are introduced * CEO says sees some increase in Swedish credit losses in 2013 from low levels
last year (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.