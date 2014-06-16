REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
STOCKHOLM, June 16 Swedbank : * Receives approval from to use advanced IRB approach * Says this will reduce the bank's risk exposure amount (REA) by nearly SEK
70 bln, a bit more than previously estimated * Says it will also strengthen the common equity tier 1 capital ratio by
approximately 3.4 percentage points, calculated as of end-March 2014 Link to full statement: r.reuters.com/wah22w
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.