* Birgitte Bonnesen appointed CEO
* She takes over from Michael Wolf who was fired earlier
this year
* Swedbank has been rocked by scandals in recent months
STOCKHOLM, April 22 Swedish banking group
Swedbank said on Friday it had appointed Birgitte
Bonnesen as new top executive after a management exodus that
included former CEO Michael Wolf.
Bonnesen, who joined the bank in 1987, has been acting CEO
since Wolf was fired in February.
Bonnesen has held various leading roles in the bank, such as
head of Baltic and Sweden bank operations.
"Birgitte has all through her career and during recent
months as acting CEO, showed that she is the best suited
candidate to take the bank to the next level", said Swedbank
Chairman Lars Idermark.
The bank has been rocked by scandals in recent months.
Late last year it was reported in media that some members of
the bank's top management had been involved property deals as
sideline to their jobs, sometimes with the bank's own customers.
Wolf and former chairman Anders Sundstrom signed off on the
deals, but later conceded that was a mistake.
Wolf fired one top executive before he and Sundstrom were
ousted and chief financial officer Goran Bronner decided to
leave the bank.
In addition, Swedbank reported to Sweden's Financial
Supervisory Authority (FSA) for alleged market abuse.
Authorities this week dropped a preliminary investigation of
suspected insider trading by Wolf.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom; editing by
Sven Nordenstam)