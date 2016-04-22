* Birgitte Bonnesen appointed CEO

STOCKHOLM, April 22 Swedish banking group Swedbank said on Friday it had appointed Birgitte Bonnesen as new top executive after a management exodus that included former CEO Michael Wolf.

Bonnesen, who joined the bank in 1987, has been acting CEO since Wolf was fired in February.

Bonnesen has held various leading roles in the bank, such as head of Baltic and Sweden bank operations.

"Birgitte has all through her career and during recent months as acting CEO, showed that she is the best suited candidate to take the bank to the next level", said Swedbank Chairman Lars Idermark.

The bank has been rocked by scandals in recent months.

Late last year it was reported in media that some members of the bank's top management had been involved property deals as sideline to their jobs, sometimes with the bank's own customers.

Wolf and former chairman Anders Sundstrom signed off on the deals, but later conceded that was a mistake.

Wolf fired one top executive before he and Sundstrom were ousted and chief financial officer Goran Bronner decided to leave the bank.

In addition, Swedbank reported to Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) for alleged market abuse.

Authorities this week dropped a preliminary investigation of suspected insider trading by Wolf.

