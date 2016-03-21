* Swedbank CFO Goran Bronner to leave bank
* Shares fall as much as 2.8 pct
* Bronner was seen as CEO candidate
By Sven Nordenstam and Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, March 21 Swedbank's
finance chief Goran Bronner, widely seen as a successor to
Michael Wolf who was fired as chief executive by the Swedish
bank last month, quit unexpectedly on Monday.
Faced with the alternatives of staying on as a CEO candidate
or remaining as chief financial officer under a new boss,
54-year-old Bronner said he was reluctant to spend another five
to seven years at the bank.
"The reason is that I don't have the energy and the drive
to...make that commitment," Bronner told Reuters, adding that
the role of CFO had suited him well.
"I am very numbers and finance oriented, while the CEO role
has another profile. So that has weighed against it."
Wolf and Bronner both joined the bank in early 2009 as it
was reeling from heavy credit losses in the Baltic region
following the financial crisis. Bronner has been CFO since 2011.
Bronner will be replaced by Chief Risk Officer Anders
Karlsson but will stay on until the bank's second-quarter
report, Swedbank said in a statement.
Analysts said the timing of Bronner's departure was
unfortunate as market confidence in the Swedish lender had been
dented last month when Michael Wolf was fired as chief executive
and reported to Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)
for alleged market abuse.
Wolf, who is the subject of a preliminary probe by Swedish
police's economic crimes unit, has denied any wrongdoing.
Shares in Swedbank, which itself is under investigation by
Sweden's financial watchdog for alleged conflicts of interest,
were down 2.0 percent at 1413 GMT, the worst performer in the
Stoxx Europe 600 index of banks.
The investigations came after Bronner and another member of
Wolf's management team were involved in property deals as a side
business.
"I feel confident that I have followed both internal and
external regulations," Bronner said of the deals.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)