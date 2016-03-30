* Nomination committee proposes deputy chair takes over
* Chairman criticises institutional shareholders
* CEO fired last month, CFO resigned last week
STOCKHOLM, March 30 Top shareholders in Swedbank
said on Wednesday they would replace Anders Sundstrom
as chairman, following weeks of management upheaval and a
decision by Swedish regulators to launch an investigation into
the bank.
The proposal to replace Sundstrom with deputy chairman Lars
Idermark for the year ahead comes less than a week before
Swedbank's annual shareholder meeting and follows the firing of
Chief Executive Michael Wolf last month and the resignation of
finance chief Goran Bronner last week.
"Months of media circus are drawing to a close. The
nomination committee have changed their mind. I have respect for
that," Sundstrom told reporters, adding he supported the choice
of Idermark, a former Swedbank chairman.
The committee of shareholders that nominates the board had
previously proposed Sundstrom stay on as chairman, but reversed
its position after a meeting with other shareholders on Tuesday.
Sweden's financial watchdog is investigating Swedbank for
alleged conflicts of interest after Bronner and another member
of Wolf's management team made property deals as a side
business, sometimes with the banks' customers. Bronner, who will
stay on until the bank's second-quarter report, has said he has
done nothing wrong.
After firing Wolf, partly over those deals, Swedbank said
separately it had reported him to the Financial Supervisory
Authority for suspected market abuse. Wolf has denied
wrongdoing.
Sundstrom said on Wednesday he should have replaced Wolf
earlier, adding Swedbank was introducing stricter rules for
personal investments by top management.
He also criticised institutional shareholders for not making
their views known earlier.
"The least you can expect is to make clear whether you
support or do not support the board," he said. "They can't stand
on the sidelines and just watch. That's completely
unacceptable."
Sundstrom said the nomination committee had not informed him
which shareholders had supported his ouster.
Shares in Swedbank were up 0.6 percent at 1215 GMT against a
0.9 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 bank index.
Nomination committee chairman Lennart Anderberg declined to
comment on why shareholders no longer supported Sundstrom.
"It has been important that there is a broad solution and
wide support of the chairmanship, and we haven't received that,"
Anderberg told Reuters.
Hans Ek, head of corporate governance at SEB Investment
Management which has a 1.7 percent stake in Swedbank, said the
proposal for a new chairman created "a foundation for stability
and calm".
