STOCKHOLM, March 27 Swedbank won clearance from its shareholders on Tuesday to issue up to 10 billion crowns ($1.5 billion) in contingent convertible bonds when regulations covering so-called CoCo bonds are finalised.

Swedbank, one of Europe's best-performing bank shares in the past year, already has the highest level of core Tier One capital of all the Nordic banks and has benefited from cheaper funding costs as a result.

It is keen to be the first bank in the Nordics to issue such capital.

"Our expectation is that it is going to be a compulsory part of the capital structure for banks in Europe," said Thomas Backteman, a spokesman for Swedbank. "This will be a kind of Tier 2 contingent capital that banks will be forced to have in their capital structure."

European banks have sought ways to ease the burden of tough new capital rules, with several eyeing CoCos -- bonds that turn into equity when a bank's capital drops below an agreed level -- as a potentially cheaper solution to issuing new equity.

Credit Suisse issued 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.6 billion) in CoCos a year ago to existing shareholders and a further $2 billion of CoCos publicly in response to tough rules laid out by the Swiss financial regulator.

Sweden already has some of the toughest capital rules in Europe. Its financial regulator wants banks to hold 12 percent core capital by 2015 to cushion taxpayers against the cost of any future banking crisis.

Backteman said Swedbank's board received approval to issue bonds equal to a maximum of 10 percent of the bank's outstanding shares. Swedbank expects the Swedish regulator to make a decision on CoCos after a Europe-wide recommendation this summer.

Once clarified, the bank would likely issue the CoCos in two tranches, including one institutional tranche and a smaller tranche for retailer investors, he said. ($1 = 6.6833 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Simon Johnson)