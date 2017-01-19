VILNIUS Jan 19 Lithuania's competition watchdog
said it had started an inquiry in December into whether its
largest retail bank Swedbank had engaged in anti-competitive
practices.
The Competition Council said on its website it was
investigating whether the bank, wholly owned by the Swedish
banking group with the same name, had contravened
competition law with regards to dominant market positions.
It gave no further details.
"The Competition Council informed Swedbank that they began
the inquiry and asked for information needed for the inquiry.
The bank is currently preparing the information and will present
it to the council in near future," Saulius Abraskevicius,
spokesman for Swedbank in Lithuania, told Reuters.
He gave no further details.
The lender could face fines of up to 10 percent of its
annual revenues if the Competition Council finds it contravened
the law, but an investigation could take several years, the
Competition Council's spokeswoman said.
Swedbank's market share of retail banking revenues in
Lithuania is about 40 to 50 percent, according to the
Competition Council in a separate inquiry.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; editing by Susan Thomas)