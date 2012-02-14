* Q4 oper profit 1.75 bln SEK vs 1.79 bln forecast

* Aims to cut costs in 2012 by around 1 bln SEK

* Proposes 5.30 crown/share dividend, more than double 2011 (Adds quotes, details, graphics)

By Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr

STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 Swedbank joined Nordic bank peers in saying it would cut costs due to tougher capital rules and courted controversy with a government seeking to cap bank excesses by more than doubling its dividend.

Sweden's centre-right government has intensified its rhetoric against the banks, with the prospect of a tax to stop them making undue profits on home loans at a time of low rates.

Against the backdrop of these tensions, Swedbank said in a quarterly report in line with forecasts that it would cut costs by 1 billion crowns ($150 million) in 2012 from 2011, excluding variable staff costs.

The bank, forced by official criticism last year to cancel a share buy back, raised its 2011 dividend more than 150 percent to 5.30 crowns per share, costing 5.8 billion crowns.

"The current macroeconomic outlook is very uncertain and there is a clear risk of recession in Europe," Chief Executive Michael Wolf said in a statement.

"We are planning a weak scenario and are focusing on cost development," he added.

PAYOUT HIKE

Swedbank's payout hike was in contrast to a more cautious approach from rivals. Norway's biggest bank, DNB, halved its dividend last week to beef up capital. Swedish rival SEB set a dividend that was short of analyst forecasts and its own payout policy.

"The question is how a 150 percent increase to the dividend will be received and if it causes any political reaction," Mats Anderson, an analyst at Cheuvreux said.

Wolf said new capital rules would come "with significant costs for the sector, and these costs will have to be shared by all stakeholders, such as customers, shareholders and employees".

Nordea said in August it would slash some 6 percent of its staff due to the regulatory squeeze and Danske Bank warned in November it would cut expenses by about 2 billion crowns from 2012-14, axing 2,000 jobs.

Swedbank, which said in December it would cut 600 jobs in Sweden and the Baltics, said it was not letting go of its profitability target of 15 percent -- a level which others have called unreasonable given the new regulatory regime.

RECESSION FEARS

Fourth-quarter operating profit fell 49 percent to 1.75 billion crowns, in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll, as it took a 1.9 billion crown goodwill writedown related to Latvia as previously announced.

Swedbank bounced back quickly from the crisis thanks to strong economic growth in Sweden and a healthy recovery in the Baltics. It now has the highest level of capital of its regional rivals -- amongst the highest in Europe.

But Swedbank expects credit impairments in Sweden to be higher in 2012 compared with 2011 as economic growth slows and the bank sees a clear risk of recession in Europe.

Shares in Swedbank, the biggest lender in the Baltics, were up 1.8 percent by 1004 GMT, compared with a 0.3 percent decline in the STOXX 600 banking index.

Swedbank is expecting that, taking into account countercyclical buffers on top of existing capital requirements, it will have to keep core tier one capital of 13.5 to 14.5 percent to comply.

($1 = 6.6577 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Mette Fraende in Copenhagen and Balazs Koranyi in Oslo; Editing by Erica Billingham and Helen Massy-Beresford)