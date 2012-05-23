STOCKHOLM May 23 Swedish banking group Swedbank expects to hang on to its current credit ratings when Moody's Investor Services finishes its review of Sweden's banking sector, but suspects other lenders may get downgraded.

Moody's warned in February it could cut the ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial firms and has been wrapping up its study in recent weeks.

Its review of the well-capitalised Swedish banks - which also includes the region's biggest bank Nordea, Handelsbanken and SEB - could come any day.

"I think in general they will look to downgrade the Swedish banking system due to the fact that we have a high debt to GDP. And we have rather high wholesale funding dependence," Goran Bronner, Swedbank's chief financial officer, told journalists on the sidelines of a banking conference.

"Having said that, we don't expect to get downgraded ourselves since we have been downgraded in 2008-2009. And our distance between us and our peers is absolutely too wide. We are on a journey to being recognised for becoming stronger," he added.

Moody's current long-term rating on Swedbank is A2.

Its long-term rating on Handelsbanken and Nordea is Aa2, three notches above Swedbank, while SEB is rated A1, one notch higher than Swedbank.

Bronner said Moody's would likely wrap up its review of the Swedish banks this week or next.

There has been growing concern the changes could raise banks' borrowing costs although analysts believe Swedish banks will continue to perform better relative to European peers.

Last week, some 16 Spanish banks - awash in bad loans after a real estate boom went bust - saw their long-term debt ratings downgraded by Moody's at least one notch, with some suffering three-notch cuts.

The move came after Moody's downgraded 26 Italian banks.

Worries about sovereign debt problems in the euro zone have weighed heavily on banks in other parts of Europe.

Most banks in the Nordic region have little to no exposure to crisis-hit countries in southern Europe and have had continuous access to funding markets.

High capital buffers and moves to extend their funding duration have made Nordic banks attractive to investors seeking a haven from the debt storm. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Mark Potter)