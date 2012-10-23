* Q3 op profit tops forecasts

* Sees low interest rates for foreseeable future

* Swedish banks still seen as safe haven

* Shares up 3.4 percent (Adds analyst comment, share price, details)

By Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 Sweden's Swedbank posted better third-quarter results than expected on Tuesday but warned of a period of limited credit growth and low interest rates as the effects of the eurozone debt crisis drag on the Nordic economy.

Swedish banks have been largely insulated from Europe's debt crisis, serving as a safe haven for many investors, but lately the Nordic economy has shown increasing signs of weakness and lower interest rates are squeezing bank deposit margins.

"At the same time that risk willingness has increased in the financial markets and stock prices have risen thanks to political decisions and bailout measures from the ECB, estimates of both global and Swedish growth have been revised lower," Chief Executive Officer Michael Wolf said.

Sweden's central bank cut interest rates last month and is widely expected to cut again before year end. Lower rates tend to shrink the gap between the interest banks charge for mortgages and other loans and what they pay on deposits, cutting into banks' overall income.

Wolf saw limited credit growth and low interest rates for the "foreseeable future".

Operating profit at Swedbank grew to 4.75 billion crowns ($722 million), against a mean forecast for 4.34 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts, from 4.31 billion in the year-ago period.

Core income in the quarter beat forecasts and credit impairments were lower than expected, causing shares to rise 3.4 percent in early trade compared with an unchanged Stockholm bourse.

Swedbank's earnings come a day after Sweden's second-biggest bank, Handelsbanken, said its third-quarter net interest income came under pressure from lower rates.

Swedish banks were well-positioned for the most recent crisis following early moves to bolster balance sheets by raising capital and scaling back on risky lending after getting stung in 2009 by heavy loan losses in the Baltics. Slashing costs has helped them stay profitable while they also enjoy extremely low funding costs relative to peers.

Wolf told journalists on a conference call that the bank would beat its one billion crown cost savings target in 2012 and would keep costs at a similar or lower amount next year.

Andreas Hakansson, analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, noted that the quality of net interest income was somewhat worse with core income in the Baltic down both on the quarter and the year.

"But good cost control in the quarter compensates for that, and even the CEO is opening up more on future cost savings," he said. "Then, it also looks good on capital."

Wolf said the bank had adequate buffers for new regulations and that it had "surplus capital" to repay to bank shareholders.

One of the main reasons for Sweden's attractiveness as a safe haven has been its sound public finances, with small surpluses or small deficits contrasting with bigger fiscal gaps elsewhere. Sweden's banks also have little to no exposure to Greece, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

($1 = 6.5808 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Sophie Walker)