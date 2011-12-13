STOCKHOLM Dec 13 Swedbank will take a 330 million crown ($48 million) charge in the fourth quarter related to about 600 job cuts in the Baltic states and Sweden, the bank's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Goran Bronner told Reuters the bank was working to cut expenses in line with plans announced at the time of its third quarter earnings release.

"The actions taken are going according to plan and Swedbank will record a small restructuring charge of about 330 million crowns in the fourth quarter," he told Reuters. That would be about 8 percent of operating profit expected in that quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine smart estimates.

"The restructuring charge is primarily related to redeployment of staff in the Baltic countries and Sweden."

About half of the job cuts are being made in the Baltic states and a similar number in Sweden, mainly at the large corporate and institutions division. ($1 = 6.8504 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)