STOCKHOLM Dec 13 Swedbank will take a 330
million crown ($48 million) charge in the fourth quarter related
to about 600 job cuts in the Baltic states and Sweden, the
bank's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
Goran Bronner told Reuters the bank was working to cut
expenses in line with plans announced at the time of its third
quarter earnings release.
"The actions taken are going according to plan and Swedbank
will record a small restructuring charge of about 330 million
crowns in the fourth quarter," he told Reuters. That would be
about 8 percent of operating profit expected in that quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine smart estimates.
"The restructuring charge is primarily related to
redeployment of staff in the Baltic countries and Sweden."
About half of the job cuts are being made in the Baltic
states and a similar number in Sweden, mainly at the large
corporate and institutions division.
($1 = 6.8504 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)