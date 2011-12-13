* Job cuts to come in Sweden, Baltic states

* Swedbank to take 330 mln crown charge in Q4

* Shares gain 1.82 pct (Adds Swedbank, analyst quotes)

By Oskar von Bahr

STOCKHOLM, Dec 13 Swedbank is to cut 600 jobs in Sweden and the Baltic states and take a 330 million crown ($48 million) restructuring charge in the fourth quarter, the bank's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

After getting slammed by the 2009 financial crisis because of its exposure to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, Swedbank has recovered relatively quickly and now has one of the highest levels of capital among banks in Europe.

Goran Bronner, the bank's chief financial officer, told Reuters about the job cuts two days after Swedbank suffered a big outflow of funds in Latvia when people panicked by rumours of troubles at Swedish banks rushed to pull cash out of their accounts. The bank has said the panic has now calmed.

Bronner told Reuters that some 300 jobs in the Baltics and a similar number in Sweden would have to go. Swedbank is the latest in a string of European banks that have been forced to slash staff to keep costs under control.

"The actions taken are going according to plan, and Swedbank will record a small restructuring charge of about 330 million crowns in the fourth quarter," he said.

That would be about 8 percent of the expected operating profit in that quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine smart estimates, which give a greater weighting to analysts with better track records. The bank employs a total 17,000 people.

Swedbank shares were quoted at 86. 90 crowns after the news, up 2.06 percent, outperforming the wider European banking index, which was up slightly. The Stockholm bourse was up 1.8 percent.

COSTS KEY

" It is good for them that they can show they are managing costs without a major programme, which can often be disrupting ," said Francis Dallaire, an analyst at Pareto Ohman, adding that shares were getting support as worries in Latvia eased.

Swedbank spokesman Thomas Backteman said there was no unusual activity at its Latvian branch network or ATMs on Tuesday after a surge of rumours on Sunday about the stability of Swedish banks caused thousands of people in the Baltic state to pull their funds out of Swedbank and rival SEB.

Backteman said Swedbank had seen around 45-50 million lats ($85-95 million) of withdrawals above what it would normally expect in a three-day period.

Bronner said the Swedbank cuts would partly be made in the Large Corporate and Institutions (LC&I) business area. Group functions and back office personnel added during the last financial crisis would also have to go.

Swedbank hinted at staff cuts within LC&I in November but did not say how many would be affected.

European banks have kept a close eye on costs as they try to maintain profitability in the face of stricter regulations on capital and liquidity.

Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, has already announced plans to shed 6 percent of its staff.

Bronner told Reuters earlier this month that the bank would have less room for buybacks for shareholders because of the country's capital requirements, which are tougher than the global Basel III banking rules.

Thomson Reuters Starmine smart estimates show analysts expect a 4.1 billion Swedish crown operating profit in the fourth quarter, a touch lower than the 4.3 billion reported in the third quarter. ($1 = 6.8504 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Will Waterman)