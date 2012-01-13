* Says goodwill write-down due to new capital rules

* No impact on capital position or cash flow generation

STOCKHOLM Jan 13 Swedish and Baltic banking group Swedbank said on Friday it would write down goodwill related to its Latvian operations by 1.9 billion Swedish crowns ($274.13 million)in the fourth quarter.

The company said that neither its capital position nor cash flow would be affected by the measure and added it remained committed to the Latvian market.

"The write-down of 1.913 billion crowns will be reported as a write-down of immaterial assets in Swedbank's year-end report," the company said in a statement.

Swedbank was hit hard by a 2009 recession in the Baltics, where it is the biggest lender.

Latvia suffered more than any other country in Europe during the period with its economy contracting around 18 percent, although it has since bounced back.

Swedbank did not write down goodwill related to its operations in the region during the last downturn.

It said on Friday that the decision to write down goodwill now was a result of new, higher capital requirements that will be implemented in Sweden from the start of 2013.

As result of the measure, goodwill for Swedbank's Latvian operations will fall to 1.96 billion from 3.87 billion. ($1 = 6.9311 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)