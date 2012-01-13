(Corrects in paragraph 7 analyst's bank to Chevreux from Swedbank and the spelling of his name)

* Says goodwill write-down due to new capital rules

* No impact on capital position or cash flow generation

* Analysts say writedown may not hit dividend

* Shares fall 1.5 pct, underperform European peers

By Simon Johnson and Oskar von Bahr

STOCKHOLM, Jan 13 A writedown by Swedish lender Swedbank of goodwill in its Latvian operations, seen crimping the company's profit for 2011, will probably not mean lower dividends, analysts said.

Swedbank, the biggest bank in the Baltic region, said on Friday it would write down goodwill related to Latvia by 1.9 billion crowns ($276 million) due to new, tougher capital regulations being introduced by Sweden from 2013.

A higher capital allocation to Latvia means that Swedbank has had to reduce the value of future cash flows from the operation.

"If you allocate more capital ... that reduces the value on a forward looking basis," investor relations head Johannes Rudbeck said.

Swedbank's policy is to pay out 50 percent of net profit in dividends and profit for 2011 will be lower because of the writedown.

However, analysts said that because of Swedbank's strong capital position, the writedown probably would not affect 2011's dividend payment.

"They have distributable funds. They can handle this, they have a very strong capital position," Cheuvreux analyst Mats Anderson said.

"I don't think anyone expects Swedbank to stick strictly to their dividend policy this year."

Swedbank is forecast to make a net profit of 13.7 billion crowns in 2011, according to data from Thomson Reuters Starmine Smart Estimates.

The company had a Tier 1 capital ratio of 15.1 per cent according to Basel II rules, well above the 12 percent that banks must hold by 2015, as proposed by the government in November. A counter-cyclical buffer of up to 3 percent of risk-weighted assets will also be introduced.

STRONG CAPITAL BASE

Swedbank's shares were down 1.5 percent at 1201 GMT, underperforming the European banking index, which was up 2.33 percent.

The bank was hit hard by a 2009 recession in the Baltics, where it is the biggest lender.

Latvia suffered more than any other country in Europe during the period with its economy contracting around 18 percent, although it has since bounced back.

Swedbank had to take huge provisions against souring loans and slipped to a near 10 billion crown loss in 2009. But unlike rival SEB, Swedbank did not write down goodwill related to its operations in the region during the downturn.

Swedbank said as result of the latest measure, goodwill for Swedbank's Latvian operations will fall to 1.96 billion from 3.87 billion.

"It is important to note that the write-down of goodwill has no impact on our view on Swedbank's operations in Latvia, which is one of the banks four home markets," Swedbank CEO Michael Wolf said in a statement.

"Our commitment to and outlook for the Latvian operation has not changed." ($1 = 6.9311 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Helen Massy-Beresford)