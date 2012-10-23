STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Swedish banking group Swedbank
posted a third-quarter operating profit that beat
forecasts on Tuesday and said it expected credit growth to be
limited and interest rates to be low for the foreseeable future.
Operating profit was 4.75 billion crowns ($721.8 million)
against a mean forecast for 4.34 billion seen in a Reuters poll
of analysts and compared with a 4.31 billion result in the
year-ago period.
Despite future regulations, Swedbank said it was well
capitalised with an adequate buffer.
"Our assessment is that, despite this, there is surplus
capital to repay to the bank's shareholders," Chief Executive
Michael Wolf said in a statement.
($1 = 6.5808 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley)