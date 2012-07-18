STOCKHOLM, July 18 Swedish banking group
Swedbank posted a second-quarter operating profit
that marginally beat market expectations on Wednesday but said
it was planning for a weak scenario ahead and would focus on
costs.
Operating profit was 4.2 billion Swedish crowns ($599.31
million)against a mean forecast for 4.1 billion crowns seen in a
Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 4.3 billion crown
result in the year-ago period.
The bank said the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain
with a risk of recession in Europe.
"This makes it difficult to provide accurate earnings
guidance. We are therefore planning for a weak scenario and
focusing on costs," it said.
($1 = 7.0081 Swedish crowns)
