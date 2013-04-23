STOCKHOLM, April 23 Swedish banking group
Swedbank posted a first-quarter operating profit that
topped forecasts as net interest income beat expectations on
Tuesday and said it expected to improve its credit rating during
the year.
Operating profit fell six percent to 4.9 billion Swedish
crowns ($751 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.7 billion
seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The bank, the first of the Nordic banks to report earnings,
had a return on equity of 15.0 percent at the end of the quarter
and forecast slightly lower expenses in the first half of the
year compared with the second.
($1 = 6.5285 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr)