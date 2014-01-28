STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Swedish banking group Swedbank
SWEDa.ST said on Tuesday it was raising its dividend for the
year as it posted a fourth-quarter net profit that undershot
forecasts as a write-down in its portfolio of repossessed real
estate weighed.
Net profit for continuing operations fell 13 percent to 3.67
billion Swedish crowns ($570.7 million), undershooting a mean
forecast for 3.96 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The bank said the impairment of tangible assets had amounted
to 311 million crowns in the quarter.
The Swedish bank, the first of the Nordic banks to report
earnings for the quarter, said it would pay a 10.1 crown per
share dividend for the year, up from 9.9 a year earlier but
below an average forecast in a Reuters poll for 10.4 crowns per
share.
($1 = 6.4312 Swedish crowns)
