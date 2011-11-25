STOCKHOLM Nov 25 Swedbank Chief Executive Michael Wolf rejected all media speculation that he may be considering the top job at Danske Bank according to an internal blog post obtained by Reuters on Friday.

"Media and analysts are apparently speculating that I shall move to Den Danske Bank," he wrote in a blog this week.

"That is speculation with no merits -- I am very committed to my job at Swedbank, we have many interesting opportunities left to explore. So - in short Den Danske will have to look elsewhere for their next CEO."

Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest banking group, is looking for a manager to succeed retiring chief executive, Peter Straarup. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)