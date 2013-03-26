STOCKHOLM, March 26 Swedbank's chief
financial officer said on Tuesday it was highly unlikely it
would restart its share buyback programme this year as it wants
to have a complete picture on regulations first.
"I don't rule out us having a buyback programme at some
point in time in the future, but there is nothing on the agenda
at this point in time since there are a lot of open question
marks for us," Goran Bronner told Reuters in an interview.
Asked if there was any chance buybacks could happen this
year, Bronner said: "That would be highly unlikely."
Swedish banks are some of Europe's most well-capitalised
financial institutions, a factor which has kept their funding
costs down and made their shares attractive to risk-averse
investors.
Swedbank announced in January it was raising its dividend
payout ratio to a hefty 75 percent from 50 percent, and the
market expects the bank will still have surplus capital for
shareholders in the years ahead as lending growth remains low.
"By all parameters we see today, we look very
well-capitalised," Bronner said, adding that he would not know
what was "excess capital" until regulations were fully
finalised.
