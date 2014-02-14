STOCKHOLM Feb 14 Swedbank said on
Friday it would buy Sparbanken Oresund in southern Sweden which
will form part of a regional banking group in which the Swedish
lender will have a 22 percent stake.
Swedbank said the deal is expected to have a positive impact
on 2014 results of 200 million Swedish crowns ($30.94 million)
after tax, while the group's Tier 1 capital ratio would fall by
0.6 percentage points.
Cost guidance for 2014 will be adjusted up by 650 million
crowns, the bank said.
($1 = 6.4650 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)