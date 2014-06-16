STOCKHOLM, June 16 Swedbank said on Monday Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority had approved its use of a credit risk model for corporate exposures in Sweden and Norway, boosting some measures of its capital position.

Swedbank said the use of the advanced internal ratings-based approach will reduce the bank's risk exposure amount by nearly 70 billion crowns ($10.5 billion), adding this was a bit more than it had previously estimated.

It will also strengthen the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 3.4 percentage points, calculated as of March 31, Swedbank said in a statement.

($1 = 6.6448 Swedish Kronas) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Mia Shanley)