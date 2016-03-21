STOCKHOLM, March 21 Swedbank on
Monday said its Chief Financial Officer Goran Bronner will leave
the bank and be replaced by Risk Officer Anders Karlsson.
Swedbank announced in February that former Chief Executive
Michael Wolf was stepping down with immediate effect and later
said it had reported him to the Swedish Financial Supervisory
Authority (FSA) for suspected financial crimes.
Swedbank is also under investigation by Sweden's financial
watchdog for conflicts of interest after two members of Wolf's
management team made property deals as a side business,
sometimes with the banks' customers. Bronner was one of these
two persons.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Louise Heavens)