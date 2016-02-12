* Whistleblower alerted bank over possible criminal activity
* Police open preliminary investigation
* Wolf denies allegations, says part of smear campaign
(Adds chairman, former CEO comment)
By Johan Ahlander and Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, Feb 12 Swedbank said on
Friday it had reported its former Chief Executive Michael Wolf,
who was fired earlier this week, to the Swedish Financial
Supervisory Authority (FSA) for suspected financial crimes.
As a result, the police's economic crimes unit said it had
opened a preliminary investigation.
Wolf denied any wrongdoing in a statement to Swedish news
agency TT.
Swedbank chairman Anders Sundstrom said a whistleblower had
alerted the bank to potentially criminal activity.
"This is obviously not good at all. But the most important
thing for us now is that we made the change in management,"
Sundstrom told a news conference, adding he was not aware of any
customers having been affected by the CEO's alleged activity.
Sundstrom repeated the main reason for firing Wolf was the
need to take the bank in a new direction, but said an ongoing
FSA investigation into property deals made by management and the
possible criminal activity had affected the timing.
Wolf did not immediately reply to an emailed request for
comment from Reuters.
"I welcome an investigation which will be able to prove that
I am innocent," he told TT. "I think this unfortunately is
another part of a smear campaign underway against me."
The police involvement was initially reported by business
daily Dagens Industri.
Wolf was fired on Tuesday, partly because of property deals
made by top management that he signed off on.
Swedbank is under investigation by Sweden's financial
watchdog for conflicts of interest after two members of Wolf's
management team made property deals as a side business,
sometimes with the banks' customers.
Wolf, who signed off on these deals, said later they should
not have been made. He removed one of the executives, Magnus
Gagner-Geeber, late last year but let Chief Financial Officer
Goran Bronner stay on.
Wolf took the helm in 2009 when the bank was on the brink of
collapse. He has been credited for restoring confidence and
transforming it into one of Europe's best-performing lenders.
In 2014, he was named the 13th best-performing CEO in the
World by the Harvard Business Review.
(Additional reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Alistair
Scrutton and David Evans)