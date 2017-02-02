STOCKHOLM Feb 2 Swedish bank Swedbank proposed raising its dividend on Thursday after it reported a marginally higher than expected rise in fourth-quarter net earnings as increased lending volumes supported interest income.

Net profit rose to 4.15 billion Swedish crowns ($475.57 million) versus a mean forecast of 4.08 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 3.81 billion in the year-ago period.

The bank proposed a dividend of 13.20 crowns per share, up from 10.70 crowns in 2015 and slightly higher than the expected 13.00 crowns. The dividend was in line with the bank's policy of paying out 75 percent of profits. ($1 = 8.7263 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)